Identity at the Breaking Point: Why Security Leaders Are Betting on Agentic AI

2. The Explosion of Non-Human Identities

Machine identities now outnumber human users by ratios as high as 20:1. Service accounts, APIs, bots, and automated workflows operate continuously and often invisibly.

While 78.2% of leaders believe they can secure and govern these non-human identities (NHIs), a third (33.1%) now classify them as a material risk. Dormant access exploitation (51.1%) and service account abuse (39.1%) illustrate how forgotten or poorly governed machine credentials create persistent exposure.

This is not merely a tooling problem. It is a visibility problem. Many organizations cannot produce a comprehensive inventory of their non-human identities, let alone continuously validate their entitlements.

3. Real-Time Detection Gaps

Nearly half (48%) of teams struggle to detect identity misuse in real time. Meanwhile, 42.1% identify Mean Time to Detection (MTTD) as a top improvement priority.

The operational challenge is velocity. Identity misuse—account takeover, lateral movement, insider abuse—often unfolds in minutes. Traditional IAM review cycles, built around quarterly certifications and spreadsheet-based approvals, are structurally misaligned with that tempo.

Insider access misuse (46.6%) and lateral movement (37.5%) demonstrate that once an attacker gains a foothold, whether external or internal, many organizations lack the granular telemetry needed to contain an escalation.

The Limits of Incremental Automation

AI adoption in identity governance is already widespread. The report indicates that 85% of organizations leverage AI in some capacity. Yet 68.4% restrict its use to narrow, task-specific functions rather than embedding it across workflows.

Why the hesitation?

Security leaders cite several structural barriers:

47.1% distrust automated decision-making without human oversight.

41.2% question auditability and compliance defensibility of AI-driven actions.

45.9% struggle with data quality and technical debt in legacy IAM systems.

52.6% report skill gaps in both cybersecurity staffing and AI fluency.

In other words, the theoretical value of automation—speed, scale, risk reduction—is acknowledged. The operational confidence to deploy it pervasively is not yet universal.

The Emergence of Agentic Identity

The research positions “agentic AI” as the architectural shift required to close these gaps.

Unlike rule-based automation or narrow machine-learning models, agentic systems are designed to reason across context, execute multi-step workflows autonomously, and continuously learn from feedback loops. In identity environments, that means:

Automatically discovering and cataloging access across the entire SaaS and infrastructure stack.

Correlating behavioral signals, privilege data, and access patterns.

Generating enforceable least-privilege policies dynamically.

Providing human-readable justification trails for audit and compliance.

The distinction is important. Traditional IAM tools often digitized manual processes. Agentic systems attempt to redesign them.

AI is already a strategic priority: 88.7% of leaders rate it as important or very important to detection and response efforts over the next two years. The shift underway is not about whether AI will be used in identity security, but how deeply it will be embedded into governance, decisioning, and remediation.