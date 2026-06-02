Cisco Pushes ‘AgenticOps’ Vision with New AI-Driven Cloud Control Platform

At Cisco Live 2026, Cisco unveiled a sweeping new operational framework designed to help enterprises manage and defend increasingly autonomous IT environments, introducing Cisco Cloud Control — a unified platform that combines infrastructure operations, AI-driven automation, and integrated cyber defense under what the company calls its new “AgenticOps” model.

The launch signals Cisco’s broader effort to redefine how enterprises operate critical infrastructure as AI agents become embedded across networking, security, observability, collaboration, and cloud operations. The platform is intended to provide organizations with a centralized operational layer in which human operators and AI systems collaborate through shared telemetry, workflows, and contextual intelligence.

Cisco executives framed the announcement as a response to the growing operational complexity and escalating cyber risk created by autonomous systems and machine-speed attacks.

“AI agents reason and act continuously at software speed, and that changes everything about how we scale, manage, and defend our critical infrastructure,” said Jeetu Patel, President and Chief Product Officer at Cisco, during the company’s keynote presentation at Cisco Live in Las Vegas.

Cisco Cloud Control Designed as Centralized AI Operations Layer

Cisco Cloud Control consolidates management across Cisco networking, security, compute, observability, and collaboration environments into a single operational interface. The company says the platform is designed to provide both human administrators and AI agents with access to the same data, operational context, and system workflows.

The platform also introduces natural-language development capabilities that allow enterprises to create custom operational applications and AI agents directly within the environment. Cisco says the platform integrates with a broad third-party ecosystem that includes Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Slack, PagerDuty, Google Cloud, and Wiz.

A major component of the platform is Cisco AI Canvas, a collaborative workspace that enables operators and AI systems to investigate and resolve incidents together in real time while maintaining operational continuity across shifts and escalations.

Another centerpiece is Cloud Control Studio, a development environment where organizations can build customized AI agents and workflow applications aligned with their governance policies and operational requirements. Cisco says the system supports integrations with more than 50 third-party platforms through native connectors and the open Model Context Protocol.

The company also highlighted its Deep Network Model, an AI model trained on decades of Cisco operational networking data, designed to improve automated reasoning and infrastructure decision-making.

Cisco Cloud Control entered controlled availability in the United States this week, with broader global rollout planned later this year.

Security Strategy Expands Beyond Traditional Defense Models

Much of Cisco’s announcement focused on the accelerating collapse of the time window between vulnerability disclosure and active exploitation, a trend the company says is being intensified by generative and agentic AI.

Cisco executives described the current threat landscape as one where reactive security operations are increasingly ineffective, particularly as attackers begin leveraging frontier AI models to automate reconnaissance, exploit development, and operational attacks.