Schneider Electric to Acquire Cognite in $3B All-Cash Deal

Schneider Electric said the agreement is intended to expand industrial AI capabilities by integrating Cognite into AVEVA after the transaction is completed.

Schneider Electric has entered into an agreement to acquire industrial AI and data platform provider Cognite in a $3.1 billion all-cash transaction, with plans to integrate the company into AVEVA following the close of the deal.

In a statement, Schneider Electric said Cognite generated more ​than $170 million in revenue ​in ⁠2025 and employs around 800 people worldwide. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to be completed in the coming quarters.

Under the agreement, Schneider Electric will acquire 100% of Cognite’s share capital. Once the transaction closes, Cognite will be fully integrated with AVEVA and reported within Schneider Electric’s Industrial Automation business.

The companies said the combination is intended to strengthen industrial AI capabilities by bringing together Cognite’s industrial data platform with AVEVA’s industrial software portfolio. According to the announcement, the combined offering is designed to help industrial organizations better contextualize operational data and support AI applications across engineering, operations and maintenance workflows.

Schneider Electric said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to advance software-defined automation and industrial intelligence. The company said Cognite’s cloud-native platform and industrial knowledge graph complement AVEVA’s CONNECT platform, expanding capabilities for industrial data management and AI-driven decision-making.

“Together, Cognite and AVEVA will form a unified platform built for the next phase of industrial intelligence,” Olivier Blum, CEO of Schneider Electric, said in the announcement. “By combining Cognite’s AI-native data platform with AVEVA’s trusted industrial software, we will provide customers with the contextualized data foundation they need to accelerate their digital transformation and realize greater value from industrial AI.”

Cognite CEO Girish Rishi said the agreement represents a significant milestone for the company.

“This combination will accelerate our mission of making industrial data accessible, actionable and transformative for organizations worldwide,” Rishi said. “Together with Schneider Electric and AVEVA, we will be able to deliver even greater value to customers through expanded innovation and global reach.”