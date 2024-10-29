Securiti launches Gencore AI to easily build safe enterprise AI systems

GenAI is set to drive significant productivity gains, leading to massive economic growth. For enterprise organizations, the biggest barrier to deploying GenAI systems at scale is safely connecting to data systems while ensuring proper controls and governance throughout the AI pipeline. Since the majority of an organization's data is unstructured data, it’s critical to properly govern and control these assets as they are tapped to fuel AI.

Gencore AI addresses these challenges by enabling organizations to safely connect to hundreds of data systems while preserving data controls and governance as data flows into modern GenAI systems. It is powered by a unique knowledge graph that maintains granular contextual insights about data and AI systems. Gencore AI provides robust controls throughout the AI system to align with corporate policies and entitlements, safeguard against malicious attacks, and protect sensitive data.

Today, Securiti also announced that it has integrated NVIDIA NIM microservices into Gencore AI. Integrated in the new solution is a breadth of NIM microservices for the latest AI foundation models, enabling organizations to easily choose the most appropriate NIM microservice for their proprietary data.

Gencore AI automatically learns data controls (like entitlements) in underlying systems and applies them at the AI usage layer, protects AI systems against malicious use, and provides full provenance of the entire AI system for comprehensive monitoring and controls. Gencore AI also provides the flexibility to choose from a rich library of large language models (LLMs) and vector databases to optimize business outcomes.

Organizations can use Gencore AI to quickly and easily build end-to-end safe AI systems or to provide key building blocks of GenAI projects. Key capabilities include:

Build Safe Enterprise AI Copilots: Leveraging the rich library of connectors and unique knowledge graph, build enterprise AI copilots, knowledge systems, and apps that combine data from multiple systems in minutes. Enterprise controls, like entitlements in data systems, are automatically learned and applied at the AI usage layer. Gain full provenance of the entire AI system, including data and AI usage—down to the level of each file, every user, and all AI models and usage endpoints.

Safely Sync Data to Vector Databases: Quickly and securely ingest and sync unstructured and structured data at scale from any system, including SaaS, IaaS, private clouds, and data lakes and warehouses. Turn data into custom embeddings while retaining associated metadata and loading them to your chosen vector database, making enterprise data ready for LLM usage.

Curate and Sanitize Unstructured Data for Model Training: Easily assemble, curate, cleanse, and sanitize high-quality data sets for AI model training and tuning.

Protect AI Interactions: The natural language conversation-aware LLM Firewall protects user prompts, responses, and data retrievals in AI systems. The LLM Firewall helps moderate AI interaction to align with enterprise policies, protect against sensitive data leaks, and prevent attacks like prompt injections and jailbreaking instructions.

"The ability to harness the full power of structured and unstructured data while implementing robust controls and governance is essential to mitigate risk and maximize value of AI adoption in enterprise environments. Platforms like Securiti’s Gencore AI are designed to do just that," said Howard Holton, COO and Lead Analyst at GigaOm. “Securiti’s solution will help accelerate GenAI adoption in the enterprise."

“Enterprises have easy access to the best AI models but are unable to effectively utilize them. Why? Enterprise data, which fuels AI, is scattered across a maze of diverse systems, each governed by different native controls,” said Rehan Jalil, CEO of Securiti AI. “Gencore AI breaks the AI hype cycle by accelerating an organization’s ability to easily build safe, enterprise AI systems, fully leveraging their proprietary data in minutes, and, ultimately, unleashing the human potential at work.”

For more information about Gencore AI, please visit: Gencore AI Homepage.