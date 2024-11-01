Alert Enterprise awarded gen AI data privacy patent for enterprise

Alert Enterprise announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 20240330421, titled "Adaptive Language Model-Based Solution for Interactive Security and Safety with Data Privacy.” This patent highlights Alert Enterprise’s ongoing commitment to integrating generative AI while ensuring the highest levels of data protection.

Jasvir Gill (Founder/CEO, Alert Enterprise) stated, "This patent represents a giant leap forward in how we empower organizations to deploy generative AI without ever compromising on data privacy. Our technology keeps critical data masked, ensuring that sensitive information is never exposed during AI interactions. It's a game-changer, as data protection is vital for all organizations."

The newly patented technology enables organizations to leverage LLMs to process natural language queries in real-time while keeping their data secure. This cutting-edge solution allows users to interact with generative AI providers without sharing underlying data with the AI itself. The technology converts user queries into machine syntax that interacts with LLMs using predefined protocols, providing fast, secure answers and functionality execution.

"Organizations are constantly under pressure to respond faster and with greater accuracy," said Yogesh Ailawadi, patent co-author and SVP of Product and Solutions, Alert Enterprise. "Our patented technology provides a layer of intelligence that helps organizations make informed decisions quickly while maintaining strict data privacy and security standards. We're ensuring our customers can trust the AI systems that are enabling them to be more productive, agile, innovative, and sustainable."

“Threats are materializing faster than ever, and risks are introduced every day for security organizations, so seeing this kind of forward thinking is refreshing,” said Brian Harrell, former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security. “It will be these kinds of initiatives that will allow companies to better respond and accurately mitigate threats while protecting sensitive and proprietary data."

