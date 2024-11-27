Iveda applauds the Department of Homeland Security’s new AI guidelines

Iveda commends the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for unveiling its groundbreaking Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure. As a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act (Support Anti-terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002) designated company since 2009, Iveda welcomes this initiative as a significant milestone in advancing the safe and ethical deployment of AI technologies.

"We are delighted to see the Department of Homeland Security addressing the transformative potential of AI and leading the charge for the globe on responsible deployment," said David Ly, CEO and founder of Iveda. “DHS's proactive approach, beginning with their AI roadmap earlier this year and culminating in the framework for AI deployment in critical infrastructure that was just announced, sets a strong precedent for responsible innovation. Holding a SAFETY Act DT&E Designation for IvedaAI, Iveda is committed to advancing the establishment of ethical standards and guidelines to ensure AI technologies are secure, innovative, and responsibly deployed."

DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas emphasized the importance of this initiative in a recent press release, stating, "AI offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve the strength and resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure, and we must seize it while minimizing its potential harms."

The Roles and Responsibilities Framework for Artificial Intelligence in Critical Infrastructure represents a landmark effort, bringing together leaders from industry, academia, civil society, and government to develop clear, actionable recommendations for the responsible use of AI in critical infrastructure. This collaboration provides guidance tailored to each layer of the AI supply chain, including cloud and compute providers, AI developers, and critical infrastructure operators, while also addressing the concerns of public sector entities and consumer advocates.

"We give kudos to DHS for their leadership in establishing AI guidelines that balance innovation with security and ethical considerations,” Ly added. “This is not just significant for the United States but also for international markets abroad where Iveda is doing business, such as Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and beyond, where there is a growing interest in learning from U.S. standards on AI ethics and responsible use."

As global interest in AI ethics and standards grows, Iveda is committed to contributing its expertise and leadership to foster a more secure and responsible AI landscape worldwide.