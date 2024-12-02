Trellix achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Trellix today announced the company has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency for Trellix Helix Connect. Built on Amazon Bedrock, Trellix Helix Connect with Trellix Wise provides customers with faster detection, more efficient investigation, and effective response capabilities to strengthen operational resilience. The solution can automatically provide a full initial investigation to find important alerts given a low severity rating, saving an average of 8 hours of human time per 100 alerts.

“Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency demonstrates the efficacy of Trellix’s innovative, AI-driven security solutions,” said Sean Morton, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Services at Trellix. “The strength of our technical capabilities and expertise enables us to continue delivering scalable, future-ready solutions to customers worldwide.”

Trellix Wise accelerates the time to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats, stopping threats earlier in the attack cycle to help minimize the impact of a breach. With autonomous investigations, GenAI codifies a decade of investigation techniques used by elite incident responders to upskill analysts instantly. Guided remediation provides an in-depth incident debrief with comprehensive action steps for remediation and future avoidance.

This specialization recognizes Trellix as an AWS Partner helping customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Trellix possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

Learn more about Trellix Helix Connect with Trellix Wise here, or visit Trellix Booth #776 for a live demonstration at AWS re:Invent, December 2-6, in Las Vegas, NV.