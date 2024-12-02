Sumo Logic unveils AI innovations fueled by logs

Sumo Logic today announced new innovations and a future-forward approach to dynamic observability with AI and logs at the core, all within a new unified user interface. Generally available to all customers today, Sumo Logic Mo Copilot, an AI Copilot for DevSecOps, will immediately empower the entire team and drastically reduce response times for critical applications.

Sumo Logic will also demonstrate its prototype for the Generative Context Engine, which provides developer, security, and IT operations teams with a single source of truth and remediation recommendations in natural language to ensure fast, reliable, and secure digital services. These innovations will be displayed this week at AWS re:Invent at booth #1727.

“Developer, security, and IT operations teams are overwhelmed by the volume of data and complexities of keeping today’s applications performing and secure. New levels of machine learning and generative AI are required to process critical signals in the form of log data to drive insights and root causes to solve problems,” said Steve Stover, VP of Product Management and UX, Sumo Logic. “We are excited to deliver the first AI Copilot for DevSecOps to our customers to help close the gap between data and actionable insights, reducing mean time to resolution and ensuring business-critical applications remain reliable and secure.”

Stover continued, “Meanwhile, we are also looking towards driving the future of observability. We believe this next era centers around dynamic observability, where generative AI can promote efficiencies and scalability for DevSecOps. Through our new Generative Context Engine, we’re layering Generative AI over the entire set of telemetry—the most critical being structured and unstructured data—to help observability customers derive the fastest path from incident to root cause.”

General Availability of Sumo Logic’s Copilot for DevSecOps

Sumo Logic Mo Copilot is now available to all customers and acts as an AI-powered assistant designed to help DevSecOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve incidents faster. Built on Amazon Bedrock, Mo Copilot integrates directly into the Sumo Logic Analytics Platform, empowering teams at all skill levels to handle complex issues confidently and addressing core challenges faced by DevSecOps teams, including:

Simplifying complex query creation: By auto-generating insights and enabling natural language queries, Mo Copilot closes the gap between data and action while empowering less experienced team members to make expert-level root cause discoveries and remediation decisions.

Streamlining security and performance response: Resolving security and application incidents can take 30 minutes to days. Mo Copilot streamlines this process by auto-generating insights and enabling users to ask questions in plain English to avoid escalation and accelerate the time to detect, investigate, and respond.

Providing real-time insights across logs: Consolidates structured and unstructured logs, with parsed fields, into a single platform, offering a unified view for collaborative troubleshooting and decision-making.

“The new Copilot feature is a game-changer for our team,” said Mihai Calota, Security Engineering Manager for Hello Fresh. “Our junior team members are able to contribute to incident resolution without having to escalate, and more experienced professionals are less burdened by time spent helping with detection and response. The ability to use plain English to query makes Sumo Logic’s platform even more useful so we can get the most from our log data.”

Generative AI for next-generation dynamic observability

Today’s applications consist of complex microservices and code that change by the minute, creating yet another environment that no human can manage, maintain, and optimize. Current approaches to tracing and monitoring are expensive and high maintenance, significantly slowing down developers and digital innovation. A new approach is needed.

To usher in a new approach to application reliability, Sumo Logic also unveiled its Dynamic Observability prototype to define a new approach based entirely on structured and unstructured log analytics. Dynamic Observability combines Sumo Logic’s powerful log-based source of truth and a multi-agent LLM architecture to build full application operational context and recommend root causes and resolution solutions for common performance, reliability, and security issues. By determining real-time environment status, correlating events and facts, and dynamically building visualizations and instructions to guide troubleshooters, this new observability foundation will power Sumo Logic’s next generation of products.

Unified Interface for DevSecOps drives insights from log data

Sumo Logic customers can now access a new unified interface that provides a comprehensive view of log data and insights across developer, security, and IT operations teams. The new interface makes it easier for teams to share queries and dashboards to promote cross-team collaboration. Features like the new browser functionality and intuitive navigation also speed up troubleshooting and issue resolution.