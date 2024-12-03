Vectra AI and Lumifi forge strategic MSSP partnership

Vectra AI, Inc., a provider of AI-driven XDR (extended detection and response), today announced its partnership with Lumifi, a managed detection and response (MDR) technology company. As part of the managed security service provider (MSSP) partnership, Vectra AI Network Detection and Response (NDR) is now integrated into Lumifi’s service offerings, offering customers greater visibility into their networks, insights into attacker behavior, and the ability to stop network-based attacks early in their progression. As a member of the Vectra AI Clarity Program, Lumifi will tailor the deployment of the Vectra AI Platform to meet customers’ specific needs and keep up with evolving threats.

In today’s increasingly complex attack landscape, many organizations are struggling to prioritize critical incidents due to the rising costs of human resources and tools. This challenge is compounded by widespread alert fatigue and a skills gap throughout the industry, which leave internal teams overwhelmed and unable to effectively respond to threats. Recent research from Vectra AI indicates that nearly three-quarters (71%) of security operations center (SOC) practitioners worry they will miss a real attack buried in a flood of alerts.

To address these challenges, more organizations are partnering with MSSP providers to enhance their security posture while reducing the burden on their internal IT teams. Lumifi’s suite of solutions helps customers enhance their threat detection and response capabilities, reducing detection and response times and prioritizing actionable alerts, enabling teams to focus on critical incidents. Through this partnership with Vectra AI, Lumifi can now further empower its customers with the Vectra AI Platform, powered by its patented AI-driven Attack Signal Intelligence, expanding their threat detection and response capabilities beyond network and endpoint deployments to include cloud and SaaS environments.

“When we launched the Vectra AI Clarity Program, our goal was to build an ecosystem of partners committed to delivering best-in-class XDR solutions to customers. Lumifi embodies that vision through their support for resource-strapped teams and their dedication to providing customers with robust protection against threats,” said Randy Schirman, VP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Vectra AI. “Together, we are poised to empower organizations with advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect, prioritize, and respond to cyber threats more effectively, enabling them to stay ahead of the ever-evolving attack landscape while optimizing their security operations.”

The Vectra AI Platform automatically connects the dots on attacker behavior across an organization’s entire hybrid landscape. This approach helps teams identify the most critical threats in real time while also reducing alert fatigue to enable faster, more effective incident response. By offering coverage beyond traditional network-focused technologies, Vectra AI enables Lumifi to address a broader range of customer needs as well as the challenges associated with the ever-changing threat landscape. Through the Vectra AI Clarity Program, Lumifi can leverage extended Service Level Agreements (SLAs) across multi-year, multi-platform deployments to enhance touchpoints with customers, improve service quality, and elevate the overall customer experience.

"We are committed to developing strategic partnerships that can successfully help our customers stay ahead of threats,” said David Norlin, CTO at Lumifi. “Vectra AI’s Attack Signal Intelligence sets it apart from other XDR vendors. Our combined solutions can identify and resolve real threats faster than ever while also helping us to provide exemplary levels of customer service for our end users.”

For more on Vectra AI’s partner program, visit here, and click here to learn about Vectra Attack Signal Intelligence.