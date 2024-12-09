Skyhigh Security announces expansion of data protection capabilities for Microsoft Copilot

Skyhigh Security, a Security Service Edge (SSE) provider, today announced the expansion of its data protection capabilities to secure Microsoft Copilot, an enterprise AI solution. This latest milestone underscores Skyhigh Security’s commitment to enabling safe AI adoption, building on a series of strategic advancements aimed at fortifying enterprise AI environments within the SSE platform.

AI adoption continues to accelerate and redefine how businesses operate. In fact, Frank Shaw, chief communications officer at Microsoft, noted in a statement that “nearly 70% of the Fortune 500 now use Microsoft 365 Copilot.” Additionally, across Skyhigh Security customers, Copilot usage among enterprises has increased from 18% to 82% in the last year. In response, Skyhigh Security is introducing tailored solutions that safeguard sensitive information within Copilot workflows.

“Our momentum in AI security reflects our broader vision—to enable organizations to confidently embrace AI’s transformative potential without compromising on security or compliance,” said Thyaga Vasudevan, EVP of Product at Skyhigh Security. “With Copilot’s use accelerating in the enterprise, our expanded capabilities ensure that sensitive data remains secure, empowering businesses to innovate with confidence. This latest release cements Skyhigh Security’s role as a trusted partner in safeguarding enterprise AI and sets the stage for future innovations that further align with our mission to secure the world’s data.”

Leveraging its security framework—featuring API-based controls, near real-time data loss prevention (NRT-DLP), and the on-demand scans (ODS)—Skyhigh Security offers seamless data protection that aligns with existing enterprise security strategies.

Key capabilities to secure Microsoft Copilot include:

Data Loss Prevention (DLP): Applies advanced DLP policies in near real-time across user prompts, Copilot-generated responses, and file interactions.

DLP on Data at Rest : On-demand scans on files uploaded or created in the past to detect compliance violations and exfiltration attempts.

: On-demand scans on files uploaded or created in the past to detect compliance violations and exfiltration attempts. Sensitive Data Controls: Ensures sensitive information from Office repositories, such as SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive, is not ingested into Copilot.

Comprehensive Threat Investigation: Provides deep visibility into user actions, enabling detection and analysis of risky behavior within Copilot.

Provides deep visibility into user actions, enabling detection and analysis of risky behavior within Copilot. User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA): Uses advanced analytics to identify and mitigate suspicious behavior patterns and compromised accounts.

Additional capabilities to secure Microsoft Copilot are planned for rollout in the coming months.

For more on Skyhigh Security’s AI solutions, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/solutions/skyhigh-ai.html.