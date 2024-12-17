Protect AI joins Microsoft Pegasus Program to accelerate AI security adoption

Protect AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security company, today announced it will join the Microsoft Pegasus Program, helping empower Microsoft's global customer base to accelerate the adoption of AI that is secure, safe, and trusted.

The Microsoft Pegasus Program is a prestigious initiative designed to accelerate the growth of companies at the forefront of innovation. This collaboration positions Protect AI alongside industry giants, empowering it to deliver cutting-edge AI security solutions at scale with the support of Microsoft's global expertise and resources.

The Pegasus program is a highly selective, invite-only initiative offering access to strategic technology, business development opportunities, and deep technical collaboration. By joining Pegasus, Protect AI will be able to enhance its mission to safeguard AI systems from emerging threats while ensuring the safety, trust, and security of AI applications deployed in critical enterprise environments.

“Becoming part of the Microsoft Pegasus Program is an important step for Protect AI and our growth,” said Ian Swanson, CEO of Protect AI. “As AI continues to transform industries, securing these systems from sophisticated and unique cybersecurity attacks is more critical than ever. Through this partnership, we will combine our AI security products and expertise with Microsoft’s vast infrastructure, enabling us to secure AI systems on a global scale.”

End-to-End Protection for AI

The need to secure AI applications and the systems that power them has never been greater. The use of AI has expanded rapidly in recent years, but it has also introduced unique and growing security concerns that are difficult to address with existing security tools and processes. Protect AI’s AI security platform includes a suite of products that offer comprehensive security capabilities for AI build and deployment processes.

These include:

Guardian, which scans internally built ML models and externally acquired models for threats.

Layer, which is a dedicated GenAI security tool designed for LLM runtime security and monitoring.

Recon, an automated red teaming tool for GenAI systems that helps customers identify vulnerabilities, ensure safer model selection, and continuously improve the security of their LLM based applications.

Additional services include Radar, providing AI/ML bill of materials with a robust policy engine.

With the enhanced resources and support from the Pegasus Program, the company will accelerate technical integrations, expand its global reach, and further secure AI systems across industries such as finance, healthcare, government, and technology.

“Protect AI has been leading the industry in ensuring organizations around the globe can deploy AI, securely, which aligns with our dedication to ensuring customers are able to innovate with speed and confidence” said Tom Davis, Partner Microsoft for Startups. “We are excited to welcome them to the Pegasus program and embrace the opportunity to support them in their mission to create a safer AI powered world by providing our customers access to best-in-class tools to build secure by design AI.”