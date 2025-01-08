Swimlane releases private agentic AI SecOps companion

Swimlane, AI hyperautomation for the entire security organization, today unveiled Hero, the first private agentic AI security operations (SecOps) companion. Built on the foundation of Swimlane’s Hero AI innovations, Hero empowers security teams to work smarter and faster by suggesting next steps and answering complex questions privately to speed mean-time-to-remediate (MTTR).

Fully integrated into the Swimlane Turbine hyperautomation platform and its ecosystem of integrated data points, Hero is contextually aware of all data in a customer’s Turbine environment, their unique processes, and past decisions made, helping teams work, investigate, and close cases in record time. Hero uses Swimlane’s own proprietary and private LLM, ensuring that no sensitive data is ever compromised.

“Hero isn’t just a tool—it’s a paradigm shift for security operations,” said Tracey Webb at Global Data Systems. “Its agentic AI capabilities bring autonomy, adaptability, and goal-oriented action into our workflows, transforming how we tackle threats. Hero is more than innovation—it’s the beginning of a new era where AI doesn’t just support us but leads the charge in securing what matters most.”

Hero streamlines information and context gathering so that teams can make the right decisions in real time. Driven by the convergence of agentic AI and automation, these innovations combine human and machine intelligence to optimize SecOps workflows and maximize return on investment. AI agents interact with each other and break down complex problems, make decisions, and take actions to solve complex security operations problems. With Hero, customers will benefit from new standout capabilities, including:

Contextually Aware Conversations: Hero is aware of all case and incident records in Turbine and can carry on a conversation with the ability to remember previous prompts and answer follow-up questions. Hero understands time ranges, both absolute and relative.

Transparent and Trustworthy AI Innovation: Data privacy, security, and trust are core to all Hero AI innovations, and the Hero agentic AI companion is no different. Customer data is never used to train Hero AI. All Swimlane Hero AI customers benefit from individualized AI/ML risk assessments and recommendations before deploying generative or agentic AI capabilities in their Turbine environment.

Summarize Incidents and Recommend Actions: Hero provides recommendations to mitigate or solve the case based on the conversations and can be prompted to summarize situations from any area of the platform. For instance, users can ask Hero to share a summary of all indicators of compromise (IOCs) in a specific case.

Speeds Investigations to Find the Needle in the Haystack: Hero is trained to be an expert information-gatherer, acting as an assistant to speed up any operational task to improve SecOps, compliance, and vulnerability management. For example, analysts can ask Hero questions like, "Have we seen this type of alert before? What did we do last time?" or "What is our compliance status for NIST 800-53?"

“Swimlane is redefining the boundaries of what’s possible for security operations with agentic AI,” said Cody Cornell, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Swimlane. “With Hero, security teams gain a trusted partner that doesn’t just assist but actively drives smarter, faster outcomes. By transforming data into actionable intelligence and streamlining complex workflows, Hero is paving the way for a future where specialized AI agents solve even the most demanding security challenges with precision and speed.”

Hero is now available. To watch the demo, visit swimlane.com/resources/demo-center.

