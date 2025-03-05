Dataminr partners with Healix International to deliver next-gen travel risk management

Dataminr and Healix International today announced a strategic partnership in the travel risk management space. Dataminr has partnered with Healix to strengthen its offering, integrating Healix's expert-led risk response with Dataminr's real-time risk detection. This partnership gives Dataminr's clients greater support and flexibility in managing employee travel risks.

The partnership between Dataminr and Healix gives travel security and executive protection teams early real-time detection of hyperlocal security threats that put travelers at risk, such as natural disasters, violent crime, active shooters, public disruptions, infrastructure outages, and/or public health concerns. Meanwhile, travelers receive 24/7 access to an experienced and dedicated team of medical and security specialists ready to respond with effective and coordinated care exactly when and where it's needed.

This partnership will allow organizations to fully manage all aspects of their travel risk management program, including delivering pre-travel risk advisories, real-time detection of threats in proximity to travelers, and immediate advice and assistance. Powered by Dataminr ReGenAI—an advanced AI innovation that synthesizes real-time data into continuously updating live briefs—organizations will benefit from enhanced situational awareness and more informed decision-making.

"This partnership enables organizations to safeguard their traveling employees using real-time critical event information and in-country assistance services," said Hugh Farquhar, Vice President of Product for Corporate Security, Dataminr. "We're delivering an unmatched travel risk management solution that empowers businesses to know first and act faster to ensure the well-being of their workforce wherever they are in the world."

"At Healix, we take pride in delivering 'people-first' solutions that safeguard employees facing unexpected challenges abroad," added James Henderson, Chief Executive Officer, Healix International. "Partnering with Dataminr allows Dataminr's clients to harness our response and intelligence capabilities, strengthening their ability to manage crises and support their people, wherever they are."

Visit Dataminr and Healix at ASIS Europe

Companies seeking a reliable travel risk management solution are invited to meet Dataminr at ASIS Europe, March 4-6, at Booth #C3 and Healix at Booth #E6.