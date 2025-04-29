Swimlane speeds up GRC audits with Compliance Audit Readiness solution

Swimlane, AI hyperautomation for the entire security organization, today announced its Compliance Audit Readiness (CAR) Solution, designed to streamline compliance management and accelerate audit readiness. Powered by the Swimlane Turbine AI Automation Platform and built on the Secure Controls Framework, CAR automates compliance control mapping, streamlines audit evidence gathering, and provides real-time risk-based reporting.

“Compliance isn’t just a GRC checkbox—it’s the backbone of a resilient security strategy,” said Michael Lyborg, CISO of Swimlane. “When security and GRC teams operate in isolation, gaps emerge, risks go unchecked, and resources are misallocated. Swimlane’s CAR solution demolishes these barriers, transforming compliance from a fragmented burden into a streamlined, strategic competitive advantage that strengthens security and accelerates audit readiness.”

Control Your Compliance Chaos

Swimlane’s CAR Solution cuts through compliance audit complexity with AI automation that centralizes multi-framework control management, eliminates manual bottlenecks, streamlines evidence collection, and fosters seamless collaboration between GRC and security teams. With CAR, customers gain industry-leading capabilities, including:

Compliance Controls Inventory: A unified controls catalog that pre-maps to over 30 compliance frameworks for centralized compliance management.

Audit Evidence Management : Create, store, and monitor compliance evidence from multiple sources and link them to controls in a flexible manner.

Compliance Audit Readiness Dashboard: Track compliance progress against multiple frameworks (ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI DSS, etc.) through the unified controls view .

Audit-Ready Reporting : Generate customizable evidence request lists for auditor-ready reports in just a few clicks.

Audit Readiness Extensions: Expand CAR with over 30 extensions that make it easy to augment the solution to the compliance frameworks that matter. Popular extensions include CAR for HIPAA, FedRAMP, NIST CSF, and DORA.

“Compliance audits shouldn’t feel like a never-ending scavenger hunt,” said Jack Rumsey, Head of GRC at Swimlane. “CAR allows us to reclaim significant resources, shifting our focus from reactive audit responses to proactive risk management. For GRC practitioners, this means we can dedicate our expertise to strategic initiatives, like enhancing our overall security posture and driving business value, instead of being bogged down in manual, repetitive tasks.”

Availability

The Swimlane CAR solution and all extensions are now available in the Swimlane Marketplace. To request a demo, visit swimlane.com/demo.