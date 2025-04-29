Knexus partners with Babel Street to deliver AI solutions for supply chain risk management

Knexus, a provider of AI solutions to the federal government, announces its award under the $919M, 10-year Supply Chain Risk Illumination Professional Tools and Services (SCRIPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

SCRIPTS is a strategic federal initiative—administered by GSA and sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (OUSD A&S)—designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies that strengthen and secure supply chains across the Department of Defense, national security agencies, and the broader defense industrial base.

Through this award, Knexus and Babel Street deliver a software solution that empowers agencies with the speed, clarity, and confidence required to assess supply chain risk in today's contested logistics environment. Powered by advanced data and analytics, the platform enables government teams to rapidly identify foreign influence, uncover hidden ownership and control, and continuously monitor vendor integrity. The Risk Intelligence Platform offers multilingual capabilities, unstructured data access, tunable risk indicators, and visual knowledge graphs that link people, companies, and risk signals.

"We are ready to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions at this scale and caliber to the government," said Adam Lurie, CEO of Knexus. "This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative AI solutions that address the complex challenges of supply chain risk management. Our partnership with Babel Street and Google further strengthens our offering, creating a synergy that will provide government agencies with the most advanced tools available to ensure secure and resilient supply chains."

As a Google Cloud Partner of the Year, Knexus brings deep expertise and experience in operationalizing AI-driven solutions across secure government environments, accelerating the delivery of scalable, mission-specific tools. Combined with Babel Street's Risk Intelligence Platform, which has powered sensitive due diligence and vendor vetting for over a decade, the partnership offers a turnkey solution to help agencies proactively identify and mitigate complex supply chain vulnerabilities.

"Identifying risks and empowering smarter decisions is mission-critical, especially when it comes to who you do business with," said Michael Southworth, CEO of Babel Street. "Our platform gives agencies the power to see around corners, detecting hidden relationships and emerging threats before they impact operations. The SCRIPTS BPA provides a streamlined path for agencies to access these advanced capabilities when making critical procurement decisions."

Review the SCRIPTS solution here: https://knexus.ai/scripts/