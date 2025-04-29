Palo Alto Networks announces intent to acquire Protect AI

Palo Alto Networks today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Protect AI, an innovative leader in securing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications and models.

After the close of the transaction, Protect AI's solutions and team of experts will enable Palo Alto Networks to more quickly and comprehensively accelerate its vision for the recently announced Prisma AIRS. As organizations explore embedding AI in their processes, Prisma AIRS will enable them to deploy AI bravely by protecting the entire AI development lifecycle to meet enterprise requirements for model scanning, risk assessment, GenAI runtime security, posture management, and AI agent security.

Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks, said,"As AI-powered applications become core to businesses, they bring risks traditional security tools can't adequately handle. By extending our AI security capabilities to include Protect AI's innovative solutions for Securing for AI, businesses will be able to build AI applications with comprehensive security. With the addition of Protect AI's existing portfolio of solutions and team of experts, Palo Alto Networks will be well-positioned to offer a wide range of solutions for customers' current needs and also be able to continue innovating on delivering new solutions that are needed for this dynamic threat landscape."

"Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks will enable us to scale our mission of making the AI landscape more secure for users and organizations of all sizes," commented Ian Swanson, Co-Founder & CEO, Protect AI. "We are excited for the opportunity to unite with a company that shares our vision and brings the operational scale and cybersecurity prowess to amplify our impact globally."

Protect AI's CEO, founders, and employees are expected to join Palo Alto Networks once the deal closes. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by Palo Alto Networks' first quarter of fiscal 2026.