OpenText Report Highlights AI Readiness Gaps

OpenText has released a new global report showing that while enterprise IT leaders see the promise of artificial intelligence, a lack of information readiness is hindering secure and effective deployment.

The study, “The Challenges to Ensuring Information Is Secure, Compliant and Ready for AI,” was conducted in partnership with the Ponemon Institute. It found that nearly 73% of CIOs, CISOs and other IT leaders believe reducing information complexity is essential to AI readiness.

“AI is mission-critical, but most organizations aren’t ready to support it,” said Shannon Bell, chief digital officer at OpenText. “Without trusted, well-governed information, AI can’t deliver on its promise.”

Key findings

The research highlights information management as a critical factor for bridging the gap between innovation and trust. Among the findings:

Complexity impedes readiness : 73% say reducing information complexity is important to a strong security posture, with unstructured data (44%) cited as a top contributor.





: 73% say reducing information complexity is important to a strong security posture, with unstructured data (44%) cited as a top contributor. Data governance is critical : 46% of respondents are developing a data security program and practice.





: 46% of respondents are developing a data security program and practice. ROI confidence is lagging: Only 43% are very or highly confident in measuring return on investment for securing and managing information assets.

The AI paradox

While leaders are optimistic about the benefits of AI, execution remains difficult:

57% of respondents rate AI adoption as a top priority, and 54% are confident in demonstrating ROI. Yet 53% say it is very or extremely difficult to reduce AI security and legal risks.





Fewer than half (47%) report IT and security goals are aligned with AI strategy, though 50% say their organizations have hired or are considering hiring a chief AI officer or chief digital officer.





GenAI adoption is growing, with 32% already using it and another 26% planning to within six months. Security operations (39%), employee productivity (36%) and software development (34%) are the top use cases.





Agentic AI is less common, with only 19% adoption and 16% planning to adopt in the next six months. Just 31% rate it as highly important to business strategy.

Best practices

Organizations that have invested in AI identified several best practices for readiness:

Protect sensitive data by knowing where it resides, who can access it and how it is used, supported by strong access controls and anomaly detection tools.





Implement responsible AI practices such as data cleansing, governance, employee training and bias checks.





Strengthen encryption across data in storage, transit and AI processing.

The full report also details additional challenges including insider risk, proving ROI and managing security complexity.

The Ponemon Institute surveyed 1,896 senior IT and security leaders across North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia and India in May 2025. Respondents represented financial services, healthcare, technology and manufacturing sectors, including CIOs, CISOs and decision-makers for AI and security strategy.