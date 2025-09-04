ESA Launches AI Readiness Council to Guide Industry Adoption

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) has formed the AI Readiness Council (ARC), an initiative created to help the electronic security and life safety industry address artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in a responsible, practical and profitable way.

Priya Serai, chief information officer at Zeus Fire and Security, will lead the council as Chairperson. Matt Carlson, controller and accounting manager with Doyle Security, will serve as vice chair.

According to ESA, AI is transforming the industry through predictive analytics, intelligent video and biometric access control, while also reshaping business operations such as marketing, scheduling, installations, service and billing. Alongside these opportunities, however, come challenges including governance, compliance and ethics.

“ARC gives our members a way to lead, not just react, as AI reshapes the security landscape,” said Kevin Stone, ESA chairman of the board and chief operating officer at Doyle Security. “This council is about real-world solutions that help integrators and business owners adopt AI with confidence and clarity.”

The council’s work will center on four areas:

AI in Action : Real-world use cases in video surveillance, fire detection, intrusion systems and central station monitoring.





: Real-world use cases in video surveillance, fire detection, intrusion systems and central station monitoring. Ethics and Governance : Frameworks to address bias, manage risk and meet compliance standards.





: Frameworks to address bias, manage risk and meet compliance standards. Standards and Best Practices : Operational and technical guidance for safe and scalable AI integration.





: Operational and technical guidance for safe and scalable AI integration. Education, Workforce Readiness and Business Optimization: Training content and pathways to build AI literacy, with a focus on improving marketing, sales, operations, installation and billing.

“ARC is here to separate signal from noise,” said Serai. “We want to help companies make informed decisions and understand the long-term impact of AI in our industry.”

ESA is now seeking volunteers to contribute to the Council, with opportunities to participate in webinars, toolkits, white papers and working groups focused on the role of AI in the security space.