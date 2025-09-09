Alpha Vision to Showcase Physical AI Outdoor Security Platform at Blueprint Vegas 2025

Alpha Vision announced it will showcase its Physical AI Outdoor Security Platform at the Blueprint conference in Las Vegas. The platform uses autonomous AI agents and fully automated workflows to provide protection for multifamily housing and construction projects, shifting outdoor security from passive monitoring to proactive prevention.

The company’s platform automates surveillance, incident response and real-time monitoring. Featuring AI Inspector, Magic Search and Virtual Guard, Alpha Vision’s solutions are designed to reduce manual workloads, enhance situational awareness and improve security outcomes across enterprise, retail and critical infrastructure environments.

Unlike traditional systems that record video, Alpha Vision’s AI agents — including AI Inspector, Virtual Guard, AI Investigator and Magic Search — function as a digital security workforce. These agents detect unusual behavior, identify vehicles or individuals, verify risks, and trigger deterrence measures without manual intervention. By combining perception, recognition, decision and action in a single workflow, the company reports faster responses, fewer false alarms and higher accuracy.

At the Blueprint Conference, Alpha Vision will demonstrate how its automated workflows address industry challenges:

Multifamily Housing Property Management : AI agents perform continuous 24/7 patrols, detecting intrusions, loitering, tailgating, or package theft in real time. Automated workflows provide accountability and transparency across access points. Live deterrence, including voice-down alerts and sirens, is designed to increase resident confidence and reduce trespassing.

Construction Sites: Solar-powered 4G cameras, Guard Boxes (Air/Pro), and Alpha Trailers can be deployed quickly to secure job sites. AI Inspector and geo-fenced alerts identify safety risks, equipment movement, or unauthorized access. Automated workflows integrate with Procore and Autodesk, producing compliance-ready reports with one tap.

According to Alpha Vision, results from customer deployments include a national property management firm overseeing more than 10,000 units that reached a 98% occupancy rate by combining AI patrols with automated workflows. A top 10 construction company protects high-value job sites with solar-powered cameras and geo-fencing while integrating incident reports into its project management system.

Yi Jin, Ph.D, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Vision, said property managers and construction firms require more than cameras alone. “They need intelligent systems that can see, decide, and act in real time,” he explained. “Our AI agents function like a round-the-clock digital security team, and automated workflows eliminate the need for constant manual monitoring and reporting. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to safeguard people, property, and progress while cutting costs and saving time.”

Blueprint 2025 will be held Sept 16-18 at The Venetian, Las Vegas.