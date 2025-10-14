Fingerprint Report: 41% of Fraud Attacks Now AI-Powered, Costing Companies Up to $1M Per Year

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fingerprint, a leader in device intelligence for fraud prevention and returning user experience optimization, today released its State of AI Fraud and Privacy Report, revealing a dual crisis facing organizations as AI-powered attacks surge while privacy regulations simultaneously limit traditional identification methods. When asked what percentage of fraud attempts were AI-driven, 41% of fraud and technology leaders surveyed said their organizations are already facing AI-powered attacks.

Financial and Operational Costs of AI Fraud

The financial consequences affect nearly everyone: 99% of organizations report fraud losses from AI-enabled attacks in the past year, with an average of $414,000 per organization. One-third of respondents reported annual losses of up to $1 million.

Beyond direct financial hits, these sophisticated threats—from generative AI phishing schemes to automated bot attacks—are creating a significant operational crisis. According to the report, 93% of fraud teams have seen noticeable operational impacts, with 38% of organizations citing higher costs from manual review and triage as a top business concern. The B2B SaaS industry is particularly vulnerable, with 62% of respondents reporting significant increases in manual processes.

Privacy Regulations Compound Detection Challenges

Privacy-first technologies are compounding fraud detection challenges. Seismic industry shifts like Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention are dismantling the traditional tools fraud teams once relied on for user identification.

More than three-quarters (76%) of respondents report that privacy-focused browsers, VPNs and consumer privacy preferences impact detection capabilities, while 40% say these technologies are significantly reducing identification accuracy.

The report also uncovers a growing gap between industry leaders and laggards: fintechs are more agile than traditional banks. While traditional banks report a higher rate of AI-powered attacks (54%), they are significantly slower to adopt modern defenses. Only 33% of banking respondents are evaluating AI-powered fraud tools, compared to 52% of their fintech counterparts.

“The AI arms race isn’t a future concern; it’s already causing major financial and operational disruption right now,” said Dan Pinto, CEO and co-founder of Fingerprint. “At the same time, privacy regulations are rightfully shifting to give consumers more control. How do you stop sophisticated, automated threats when the old methods of identifying users are becoming obsolete? The answer must be a move toward more advanced, privacy-compliant identification methods.”

Banks, Fintechs and SaaS Among Hardest Hit by AI Fraud

Banks report the highest rate of AI-driven fraud attempts (54%) compared to 47% in fintech. B2B SaaS organizations face a different challenge, with 62% reporting major increases in manual fraud reviews.

Banking institutions are significantly slower to respond, making them prime targets for fraudsters. Banks report the highest attack rate but are significantly slower to adopt the latest fraud prevention technologies. This slow response makes them easier targets for fraudsters who take advantage of outdated systems.

54% of banks report AI-driven fraud attempts—the highest among sectors surveyed

Only 33% are evaluating AI-powered detection tools compared to 52% of fintechs

Attacks commonly involve account takeovers, synthetic fraud, and credential stuffing

Fintech firms move faster to adopt modern fraud defenses but still face complex AI-driven threats. However, they still deal with complicated AI-driven fraud methods, like fake identities and forged documents, which require ongoing updates to their defenses.

47% of fintech companies experience AI-driven fraud attempts

32% say privacy technologies severely hinder detection

Growing tactics include synthetic identity fraud and AI-generated document abuse

B2B SaaS: Digital-first SaaS platforms face heavy targeting due to high user volumes and privacy-conscious customers. SaaS customers typically care a lot about privacy, which makes it harder to spot fraud without disrupting legitimate user experiences. This leads to more automated attacks and more work for fraud teams.

62% report significant increases in manual fraud reviews

66% express confidence in their current fraud prevention tools but struggle with operational burdens

Common attacks include credential stuffing, session spoofing, and bot-driven account takeovers

The Path Forward: A Shift to Persistent, Privacy-First Identification

In response to these converging threats, an overwhelming 90% of organizations plan to adopt more persistent, privacy-compliant visitor identification methods within the next 12 months, with nearly half actively planning implementation.

This shift aligns with the broader industry trend toward frictionless security and passwordless authentication. As businesses remove hurdles like passwords and legacy solutions like multi-factor authentication for legitimate users, they require reliable tools, like device intelligence, to accurately identify trusted users without adding disruptive friction.

Key Findings at a Glance

Q: What percentage of fraud attacks are now AI-powered?

A: According to Fingerprint’s 2025 State of AI Fraud and Privacy Report, 41% of all fraud attempts are AI-driven.

Q: How much are organizations losing to AI fraud each year?

A: 99% of organizations reported losses, averaging $414,000 annually. One-third said losses reached up to $1 million.

Q: Which industries are most impacted by AI-driven fraud?

A: Banking, fintech, and B2B SaaS. Banks report the highest AI-driven fraud attempts (54%), fintechs move faster to adopt defenses, while SaaS companies face heavy operational burdens from privacy-conscious customers.

Q: What are the biggest operational impacts of AI fraud?

A: 93% of fraud teams reported operational strain, with 38% citing higher costs from manual review and triage.

Q: How does the adoption of AI-powered fraud tools differ between banks and fintechs?

A: Banks are significantly slower to adopt modern defenses. 35% of banks are evaluating AI-powered detection tools, compared to 52% of their fintech counterparts.

Q: How do privacy regulations affect fraud detection?

A: 76% of respondents said privacy tools (like VPNs and privacy-first browsers) limit detection accuracy, creating blind spots for fraud teams.

Q: What solutions are organizations turning to?

A: 90% plan to adopt persistent, privacy-compliant identification methods within the next 12 months, such as device intelligence and passwordless authentication.

Report Methodology

This research survey was conducted online by Censuswide, surveying 308 US fraud managers, product leaders, CTOs, CIOs and CISOs. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

