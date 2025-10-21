Dataminr to Acquire ThreatConnect in $290M Deal

Dataminr announced its intent to acquire ThreatConnect, an intelligence management platform known for contextualizing and prioritizing threats across client data environments, in a deal valued at $290 million.

The combination will merge Dataminr’s AI platform for public data signals with ThreatConnect’s internal data capabilities to create what the company calls the industry’s first Agentic AI-powered Client-Tailored intelligence. Dataminr said its AI Agents will dynamically reason across internal and external data domains to deliver real-time intelligence that is context-aware, personalized, and adaptive to individual customer needs.

Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr, said the two companies share a mission-driven approach to innovation. “By uniting our AI platform with the capabilities of ThreatConnect, Dataminr will fuse external public data signals and internal client data to pioneer the first-ever real-time Client-Tailored intelligence,” Bailey said.

ThreatConnect’s 250 enterprise and government customers include one-third of the Fortune 50, along with organizations such as Natwest, Nike, Wells Fargo, Wyndham Hotels, and General Parts Corporation. The company’s platform is also used by government agencies in the U.S., UK, and Australia.

ThreatConnect CEO Balaji Yelamanchili said the merger will expand the reach and capabilities of both organizations. “We are thrilled to join forces with Dataminr and combine our powerful platforms, creating new ways to deliver Client-Tailored intelligence and greater value to customers around the world,” Yelamanchili said.

Following the acquisition, Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk and ThreatConnect will become a joint offering to provide cyber customers with AI-powered threat intelligence, risk-based prioritization, and faster response. Dataminr also plans to leverage ThreatConnect’s platform to accelerate data fusion across physical, digital, and cyber domains.

Existing ThreatConnect customers will continue to receive product support and development, with new enhancements planned that combine both companies’ capabilities.

The planned acquisition follows a year of momentum for Dataminr, which recently secured $300 million in financing led by Fortress and NightDragon, was ranked No. 27 on the Fortune Future 50 list, and launched Intel Agents for the physical world. The company also added Dave DeWalt to its Board of Directors, Jen Easterly as Chair of its Corporate Advisory Board, and Tiffany Buchanan as CFO.