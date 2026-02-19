Swimlane Launches AI-Powered SOC Platform to Redefine Security Operations

Swimlane announced the release of its AI SOC platform, describing it as the next phase of its AI security operations center strategy and a product designed to change how security analysts work. The company said the platform, built on its Turbine platform, delivers a transparent AI workforce intended to move beyond AI assistants toward autonomous agents capable of handling cognitive workloads while maintaining enterprise control and oversight.

According to Swimlane, the platform is designed to accelerate resolution of security issues while improving effectiveness. The company said AI SOC enables organizations to review, modify and rebuild AI-generated plans and workflows while ensuring decisions remain explainable and actions auditable. The platform also includes more than 100 knowledge base articles based on MITRE best practices, which can be expanded with organization-specific information.

Automation aimed at enhancing analyst capabilities

LeAnn Cary, vice president and practice leader of Optiv’s Advanced Fusion Center, said the platform enhances analyst capabilities through automation.

“The modern threat landscape requires security operations to be both faster and smarter,” Cary said. “With Swimlane AI SOC, we’re augmenting our analysts with intelligent automation that improves efficiency, sharpens focus, and strengthens our ability to proactively counter cyber threats.”

Swimlane said its AI SOC introduces two proprietary deep agents designed to automate key security tasks. The Investigation and Response Agent builds investigation and remediation plans based on threats, prior investigations and existing knowledge resources. After optional human review, it can generate automation playbooks for deployment. The Playbook Generator Agent creates and modifies playbooks based on prompts, which the company said reduces learning curves and recognizes faster prototyping.

Cody Cornell, co-founder and CEO of Swimlane, said the platform allows security teams to focus on strategic priorities.

“Deep agents tackle tough, complex problems with methodical reasoning, while expert agents quickly handle specific, skilled tasks. This powerful combination lets security teams deploy ready-to-use AI today, supercharging their workflows,” Cornell said. “Security teams don’t need more data. They need clarity and execution at scale. AI SOC provides a virtual workforce that takes on investigation and response so analysts can stop chasing alerts and start focusing on adversaries, resilience and strategy. That’s how you scale security without sacrificing control.”

Platform positioned to address security operations challenges

The company said the platform is designed to address challenges such as staffing shortages, scaling operations and managing increasingly complex security environments. Swimlane said AI SOC integrates with thousands of third-party tools, includes pre-built playbooks and offers no-code development tools to support customization and reporting.

Srikant Vissamsetti, chief operating officer at Swimlane, described the launch as a milestone for enterprise AI security operations.

“We’ve built the foundation for enterprise-grade deep agents that operate autonomously, reliably, and at real scale,” Vissamsetti said. “After years focused on delivering practical, trustworthy AI products, I’ve never been more excited about what this unlocks for security teams. AI SOC isn’t just a product, it’s a new operating model for how organizations defend, scale, and stay ahead of tomorrow’s threats.” AI SOC is available now and demonstrations can be requested through the company.