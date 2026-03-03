Athena Security Establishes AI-Enabled Weapons Detection Support Center With Self-Healing Capabilities

Athena Security has launched an AI-enabled Weapons Detection Support Center designed to proactively identify, diagnose and resolve system issues before they impact safety, even during connectivity disruptions.

The built-in operational capability continuously monitors an organization’s weapons detection system and applies self-healing technology to address common operational and connectivity issues in real time. By automating troubleshooting and ticket creation, the system reduces the need for organizations to manually submit support requests or intervene in critical security infrastructure. When an issue cannot be resolved automatically, a ticket is instantly generated and routed directly to the Athena team for action.

“This is not a reactive help desk,” said Lisa Falzone, co-founder and President of Athena Security. “Our systems are designed to detect potential issues immediately, attempt automated recovery instantly, and ensure operations continue without disruption.”

The company emphasized resiliency and offline functionality as core components of the new support center. In the event of network, database or cloud connectivity disruptions, Athena’s systems are designed to continue operating locally without interruption. If connectivity to a central system is lost, the platform automatically switches to a fully functional offline mode. Critical data is cached locally on edge devices such as iPads until connectivity is restored, minimizing distractions for officers and staff during active security screening.

Organizations can also access real-time system status and historical performance data, providing visibility into overall system health and uptime.

Athena describes the support center as a shift from reactive monitoring to proactive remediation, forming the foundation of a self-healing system. While human oversight remains necessary, the company says the technology significantly reduces manual intervention in common failure scenarios. Citing Forbes, the company noted that “today’s platforms must be able to predict failures, understand root causes, and automatically trigger corrective actions” to operate reliably at scale.

If automated resolution is not possible, Athena Security’s operations team is alerted instantly and proactively contacts the client to coordinate a fix without waiting for a support request.

Core features of the Weapons Detection Support Center include continuous real-time monitoring of system health and connectivity, a built-in offline mode with automatic local failover, automated self-healing for common operational and configuration issues, local data caching with post-recovery synchronization, AI-generated incident tickets when human intervention is required and direct escalation to customer SOC or operations teams.

“If a system goes offline, our systems stay online,” said Chris Ciabarra, co-founder and CTO of Athena Security. “And if there’s a potential issue with a system, we automate diagnosis and repair in real-time. We don’t wait for a call.”

The Weapons Detection Support Center is now live across Athena’s customer base and is standard for all new customers.