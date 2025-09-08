Kidde Commercial Expands Genesis LED Series with Outdoor Models and Low-Frequency Horns

Kidde Commercial has expanded its Genesis LED series with new outdoor models and low-frequency horns and horn-strobes.

The outdoor series is designed for harsh environments, including wet and wash-down applications, and provides extended light output for large and open spaces.The addition of wall-mount, low-frequency horns addresses audio requirements in sleeping areas, using a 520 Hz tone more likely to alert occupants effectively.

Both new offerings are compatible with existing and new Kidde Commercial systems and extend the energy-efficient performance of the Genesis LED series for small to midsize projects.

Genesis LED devices feature low current draw, allowing more appliances per circuit and longer wire runs, reducing installation costs. When paired with Kidde Commercial’s Evolve fire alarm system, which includes Voltage Boost technology, the series delivers additional efficiency and cost savings.

The outdoor series includes a model delivering up to 115 candela, suitable for applications such as manufacturing floors, indoor walk-in freezers, and parking garages. Ceiling or wall-mounted, the devices are field-configurable for light, audio, and voltage settings.

They provide superior audio clarity, exceeding the Speech Transmission Index ‘Excellent’ rating, and operate in temperatures from -40°F to 151°F. They are UL-listed to NEMA 4X and IP66 standards and have been tested to IP67, exceeding requirements for water and dust resistance.

Wall-mount low-frequency horns and horn-strobe devices also feature field-customizable sound and light, along with a room-side wiring plate to simplify installation. The Evolve fire alarm system supports up to four loops, each with 250 addressable devices, programmable virtual switches, and five-color programmable LEDs. Its 10-inch touchscreen reduces report access clicks by 40%, improving usability and reducing training needs for installers and operators.