Omnilert Data Points to Shifts in Gun Violence Trends in 2025

In its newly released 2025 Gun Violence Statistics report, Omnilert highlighted several areas of progress in national and school-related gun violence trends while underscoring the continued need for prevention and preparedness. The report shows that the United States recorded 38,762 gun-violence deaths in 2025, and includes new interactive data examining trends across different settings.

The 2025 statistics indicate improvements in areas such as mass shootings and school-related incidents compared with 2024 figures, but the report states that gun violence remains a daily risk for schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, places of worship and public spaces.

According to the report, 4,463 children and teens were killed or injured by gun violence in 2025, and every state has experienced at least one mass shooting in the past decade. The data also shows that many violent events occur before an attacker enters a building, a trend the report says highlights the importance of considering safety in both outdoor and indoor spaces.

Omnilert’s analysis asserts that no single measure can prevent gun violence and advocates for multiple safety measures that may include trained staff, access controls, education, preparedness and technologies like AI-based gun detection. The report also notes an increase in swatting and false emergency threats in 2025, particularly at schools and universities, and states that these incidents disrupt operations, create fear and strain public safety resources.

The statistics are drawn from a compilation of publicly available databases and reporting sources cited by Omnilert, a safety-technology provider, which aggregates third-party gun-violence data for awareness and prevention analysis.

The full 2025 data set, including national trends, school-specific insights, economic impact and prevention strategies, is available in Omnilert’s interactive infographic.