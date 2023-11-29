Knightscope begins selling automated gunshot detection

Knightscope today announced the commencement of sales for its Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”) systems for both indoor and outdoor environments. AGD is now available as stand-alone sensors easily mounted to existing structures or with the optional pole-mounting kit and solar power for installation flexibility. In the coming weeks, Knightscope clients will have the option to add AGD onto new K1 Blue Light Tower orders or to upgrade the over 7,000 devices already deployed across the country.



Knightscope’s AGD is completely automated with precision localization that can locate shots in both the horizontal and vertical planes (location and elevation), dramatically reducing police and security response times to help expedite the resolution of active shooter threats.



Industry recognized reasons for integrating gunshot detection include:

mitigating active-shooter events to help save lives;

reducing false alarms that could lead to threat fatigue, causing those affected to respond inappropriately in times of true danger; and

complementing other security solutions to better protect the places people live, work, study and visit.

Once AGD detects a shot, notifications are delivered in less than 2 seconds (assuming sufficient cellular service) using a multi-sensor system that is incredibly reliable and minimizes false alarms. Knightscope believes that an on-site, hyper-focused, real-time system is significantly more effective than attempting a city-wide approach over vast areas.