SDS announces Genea integration to enhance active shooter response in higher education

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (ALRM) company and gunshot detection solutions provider, has announced a new technology integration with Genea Security, a leading cloud-based access control software platform. This collaboration aims to enhance response efforts to active shooter incidents, particularly within the higher education market.

The integration of SDS’s gunshot detection sensors with Genea’s cloud-based access control platform provides customers with potentially life-saving benefits, including:

Enhanced Emergency Response: Immediate alerts to system users, reduced response times, and automated response to shots fired.

Centralized Incident Management: Security teams can monitor gunshot detection sensors and access control from a unified platform.

Multi-Location Coverage: Genea’s ease of deployment and scalability allows for protection across multiple buildings and locations.

Automated Threat Containment: Trigger emergency plans to contain shooter threat or facilitate safe exit through unlocked doors.

SDS’s gunshot detection sensors utilize dual-mode technology, detecting both the acoustic bang and infrared flash of gunfire, achieving a 99.9% accuracy rate. Integrated with Genea’s dashboard, the system displays a live status report of the incident, including a facility floor plan pinpointing the shooter’s location and tracking any subsequent gunshots across a building or campus.

“This integration represents a significant advancement in security technology, combining our real-time indoor and outdoor gunshot alerts with Genea’s intelligent access control to deliver faster response times and enhanced situational awareness,” said James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com and Shooter Detection Systems. “We continue to extend our reach into the higher education market, offering a specialized solution that enhances campus security and response capabilities.”

Genea is a rapidly growing company that offers cloud-based access control, mobile credentials, visitor management, and automated property technology solutions. Its platform serves customers in the higher education market, commercial real estate, healthcare, and global enterprise industries.

“This partnership reinforces our mission to help provide customers with integrations that make a true impact while strengthening our commitment to the safety and security of our customers,” said Mike Maxsenti, Sr. VP of Product from Genea.

For SDS, the collaboration aligns with their strategy to integrate its indoor and outdoor gunshot detection sensors with leading security solutions across diverse platforms, enabling customers to leverage the technology they’ve already invested in. SDS has a robust library of integrations with a variety of solutions, including video management, mass notification, access control, and other incident management systems.