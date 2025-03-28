Omnilert’s AI gun detection receives full SAFETY Act designation

Omnilert, a leader in visual AI gun detection, today announced that its Gun Detect solution has received full SAFETY Act Designation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and is now elevated to the "Approved Technologies List." Enacted by Congress in 2022, the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or SAFETY Act, serves as one of the highest levels of accreditation offered by DHS and promotes the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism products, systems, and services.



Achieving the SAFETY Act is a rigorous multi-year process and is granted only to technologies that have been thoroughly tested and can prove their effectiveness as an anti-terrorism product. The more stringent full designation is an elevated standard that brings significant benefits to Omnilert customers as it provides legal and liability protections resulting from acts of terrorism when the platform is in use.



“Omnilert Gun Detect has already been keeping hundreds of schools, hospitals, retail stores, sports venues, commercial buildings, and other public places safe from active shooters, and this designation is another validation of its reliability and effectiveness,” said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. “Customers can now focus on their core business competencies without being distracted by safety or liability concerns, as Omnilert Gun Detect ensures seamless protection and eliminates third-party liability for the lifetime of its deployment.”



Omnilert Gun Detect has become an important layer of technology in an organization’s overall security infrastructure. This AI-powered visual gun detection system delivers reliable, 24/7 monitoring of gun threats using existing security cameras. Once a gun is visually detected and the threat is human verified, the system automatically initiates a full pre-planned response that could include dispatching police, locking doors, sounding alarms, and sending alerts to those in harm's way. This solution gives emergency response teams advance warning before shots are fired and provides law enforcement with valuable and precise information on the shooter and where they are located throughout the event.