ZeroEyes ends membership with ZeroNow industry organization

ZeroEyes today announced that it has ended its membership in ZeroNow, an industry nonprofit.

“ZeroEyes remains steadfast in our mission to mitigate and prevent gun-related violence, especially in the K-12 environment,” explained Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “We believe standards to mitigate and prevent gun-related violence must be established nationwide, but not merely in the economic interests of a single vendor. During the course of our membership with ZeroNow, we discovered that the organization’s leadership does not share this objective. While maintaining relationships with thought leaders and relevant groups in the industry is critical to our mission, we are committed to dedicating our time and resources to objectives that align with our values. The goal of saving lives is too important for anything less.”

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that a threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence—including visual description, gun type, and last known location—to law enforcement and local staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

ZeroEyes protects thousands of buildings for hundreds of customers in 43 states and counting.