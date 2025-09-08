SDS to Launch Outdoor Gunshot Detection System at GSX 2025 in New Orleans

Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), a subsidiary of Alarm.com, has confirmed plans to present its outdoor gunshot detection platform at GSX 2025 in New Orleans. The SDS Perimeter system, tested in a year-long beta program, is now moving into general availability.

The technology has already been deployed in the field. In one recent incident, outdoor sensors detected a drive-by shooting immediately, enabling law enforcement to make an arrest despite the absence of witnesses or physical evidence.

James Reno, Vice President of Commercial Sales for Alarm.com and SDS, said the platform is meeting operational expectations by giving police timely, reliable information to act decisively and resolve cases more efficiently.

SDS Perimeter at GSX 2025

At the exhibition, SDS intends to showcase updates across both hardware and software. A redesigned web-based interface offers a unified map view displaying indoor and outdoor sensors simultaneously. The company is also highlighting deployment models that can operate on-premises or through integrated cloud services, designed to support facilities and campus-scale environments.

SDS continues to emphasize privacy considerations. The system is not a listening or surveillance device. It combines acoustic and infrared data, a configuration the company associates with a reported 99.9 percent detection accuracy.

The SDS Perimeter solution extends these capabilities outdoors, offering integrators and security teams additional coverage options and the ability to connect with existing video, access control, and alerting systems.

SDS will present demonstrations, case study briefings, and technical discussions at GSX booth 1018.