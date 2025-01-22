CENTEGIX and SaferWatch partner to accelerate emergency response

CENTEGIX, a wearable safety technology provider, announces a strategic partnership with SaferWatch, a cutting-edge safety and security application provider with direct integrations to emergency response centers and law enforcement. Integrating CENTEGIX's Safety Platform, including CrisisAlert wearable panic buttons, with SaferWatch's robust emergency communication platform will drive faster and more precise responses to emergencies, ensuring that every second matters when protecting the community.

CENTEGIX CrisisAlert is a wearable panic button solution for K-12 schools. The wearable badge empowers every staff member with an easy, immediate, and discreet way to signal for help from anywhere on campus. CrisisAlert can deliver precise alert location details from anywhere on campus, as well as immediate audio and visual incident notifications for campus-wide incidents. It also drives near 100% user adoption without relying on Wi-Fi or cellular.

SaferWatch bridges emergency communication gaps by connecting schools, municipalities, corporations, public venues, and communities directly to law enforcement and public safety agencies via the SaferWatch Platform. With its mission-critical software, SaferWatch provides services to more than 6,000 locations throughout the U.S. and more than 200 law enforcement, public safety, and emergency management agencies. Combined, SaferWatch and CENTEGIX are utilized by 80% of the communities in Florida.

With the integration of CENTEGIX and SaferWatch, staff can initiate a campus-wide alert using the CrisisAlert wearable panic button. Within seconds:

Everyone on campus is notified to follow safety protocols via flashing colored strobes, audio communications, and computer screen notifications.

Building administrators receive the alert, which is displayed on the CENTEGIX map. The map shows precisely where the alert is and who initiated it.

Simultaneously, the alert is delivered to the SaferWatch Incident Management Platform at the appropriate 911 call centers, real-time crime centers, and nearby first responders.

The alert from CENTEGIX includes critical information for first responders—who needs help and where help is needed. This information is displayed on a digital map of the campus, showing room and floor-level location information, and is now seamlessly integrated into SaferWatch's mobile applications and command center software.

Broward County School District (FL), the second largest in the state, will enhance safety for its staff and students with this partnership. "Our District is adding a layer of safety with the CENTEGIX CrisisAlert wearable badge for Alyssa's Law, gaining the on-site notifications—strobes, computer screen takeovers, intercom announcements—that initiate our emergency protocols and direct everyone on campus to follow their safety training," said Broward Superintendent, Howard Hepburn.

"With SaferWatch, we compress emergency response time by delivering directly to 911 the critical emergency information of who needs help and precisely where help is needed—with room and floor level accuracy—no matter where they are on campus," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "We are honored to work with SaferWatch, a leader in emergency communication."

"Our partnership with CENTEGIX aligns with our mission to provide the most innovative and user-friendly safety solutions, and the integration of the two platforms provides the most comprehensive panic button emergency response solution available," said Geno Roefaro, CEO of SaferWatch. "CENTEGIX's CrisisAlert badge is the most used wearable panic button and is trusted by thousands of schools, hospitals, colleges, government, and hospitality organizations. The CENTEGIX solution can now be added to all SaferWatch customers' existing security infrastructures."