SIA Releases Report Highlighting Intelligent Audio's Role in Modern Security

The report explores how advances in audio analytics and communications technologies are expanding the role of sound in threat detection, incident response and operational awareness.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has released a new report examining what it describes as one of the security industry’s most underutilized technologies: intelligent audio.

Titled “Why Intelligent Audio Is the Industry's Most Overlooked Advantage,” the report was developed in collaboration with SIA’s Audio and Intelligent Communications Subcommittee and explores how audio technologies can enhance security, safety and operational outcomes across a range of environments.

The report draws on insights from security program leaders, business stakeholders, risk consultants, specifiers, systems integrators and manufacturers to make the case that intelligent audio has evolved beyond a supplemental feature and should be considered a core element of modern security strategies.

The report examines how advances in audio analytics, communications technologies and integrated security systems are expanding the role of sound in threat detection, situational awareness and incident response. It also outlines the potential business and operational benefits organizations can achieve by incorporating intelligent audio into broader security programs.

SIA said the resource is intended to help security practitioners, consultants and technology providers better understand the value of intelligent audio and its growing role in comprehensive security planning.

To download the new resource, go here.