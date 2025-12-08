ADT Launches Alarm.com-Enabled AI Deterrence for SMB Security

ADT has expanded its small and mid-sized business (SMB) security lineup with AI Deterrence, an audio feature that uses adaptive real-time verbal warnings to help stop intruders as incidents unfold.

The capability is enabled by Alarm.com and uses smart video analytics and a camera’s built-in speaker to automatically call out what an intruder is wearing or where they are on the property.

In an announcement, ADT said the effect creates the impression of a live operator and can help prevent incidents before they escalate. The feature can also be used to advise customers of operating hours and when to return.

ADT highlights several benefits of the new offering, including its role as a proactive first line of defense that discourages further trespassing. The company said the service is intended to give business owners more peace of mind that their property is being actively monitored and addressed and reflects its effort to bring practical AI applications into its portfolio.

AI Deterrence is available now for SMB customers using compatible ADT-approved cameras and service plans.