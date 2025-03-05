IDEMIA unveils fully scalable iSIM solution to boost IoT device deployment and tracking

IDEMIA Secure Transactions partners with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce a fully scalable and trusted iSIM solution to the IoT market. This involves delivering an integrated and reprogrammable iSIM powered by the new Qualcomm E41 4G Modem-RF to help support compliance with the new IoT GSMA specification.

Tailored for compact, power-efficient, and cost-effective devices, this innovation is particularly appealing for sectors such as smart grid technologies, connected industry, healthcare, and asset tracking.

IDEMIA and Qualcomm are collaborating to offer a real market-deployable integrated connectivity solution suitable for the IoT market. Those standards aim to simplify the deployment of IoT devices and machine-to-machine environments for device manufacturers.

With a focus on reducing logistics and manufacturing costs, footprint, and power consumption for battery-powered devices, Qualcomm Technologies has integrated a highly security-focused and EAL5+[1] pre-certified enclave in its new E41 4G Modem-RF. They have also enhanced the customer experience by enabling the first GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) SAS-UP-compliant, security-rich IoT chip provisioning environment along with IDEMIA Secure Transactions' GSMA SGP32-compliant iSIM (ieUICC) capable of hosting multiple mobile operator subscriptions personalized in the OEM factory.

Moreover, IST's iSIM connectivity solution enables dynamic and flexible management of eSIM profiles, allowing the management and download of new subscriptions at the most suitable moment all along the manufacturing flow from silicon to device manufacturer in order to optimize the manufacturing process and the Mobile Network Operator partner selection.

By eliminating the need for specialized chip hardware for SIM connectivity solutions, this iSIM (i.e., UICC) is a real game changer for the IoT industry. The E41 4G Modem-RF integrating IST's new iSIM solution offers device manufacturers the ability to simplify the device manufacturing process by reducing the need for multiple models of the same device and accelerate the time to market of commercial devices while adding more processing power and intelligently integrated connectivity, all in a small and power-conscious form factor.

"We, at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, are proud to have collaborated with Qualcomm on this new iSIM technology. It promises to revolutionize the way the Internet of Things will be deployed in our increasingly connected world, thanks to previously unmatched scalability. The features of this new iSIM enable greater power efficiency and enhanced flexibility for mobile operators and device manufacturers. This empowers them to effortlessly deliver over-the-air connectivity during factory personalization, streamlining logistics while optimizing connectivity management throughout the device's lifespan. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings to the IoT ecosystem," said Fabien JAUTARD, EVP for Connectivity Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

"The E41 4G Modem-RF is at the heart of our collaboration with IDEMIA Secure Transactions, bringing a transformative iSIM solution to the IoT market," stated Jeff Arnold, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are thrilled to collaborate with IDEMIA Secure Transactions to usher in a new era of connectivity for the IoT market."