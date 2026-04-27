Avery Dennison Invests $75M in Wiliot to Expand Sensor Technology Portfolio

Avery Dennison’s $75 million investment in Wiliot expands their partnership to advance sensor-based digital identification and accelerate adoption across retail, logistics and food supply chains.

Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE: AVY) announced a $75 million minority investment in Wiliot, deepening an existing partnership focused on advancing connected and data-driven supply chain capabilities.

The investment is aimed at expanding Avery Dennison’s portfolio of sensor technologies and solutions, while reinforcing its strategy around digital identification for physical items. As part of the agreement, Avery Dennison will serve as Wiliot’s preferred inlay design, manufacturing and commercial partner.

The companies said they will expand joint go-to-market efforts to accelerate adoption of digital identities across industries including retail, logistics and food. Avery Dennison will also gain a seat on Wiliot’s board of directors, adding to its existing board observer role.

Francisco Melo, president of intelligent labels technologies and digital solutions at Avery Dennison, said the investment reflects confidence in Wiliot’s technology and its role alongside existing solutions.

“We believe in the power of passive Bluetooth Low-Energy and the significant opportunity to expand our portfolio with the solutions from Wiliot,” Melo said. “BLE is a complementary technology to RFID. It increases the total addressable market and allows us to provide a broader set of solutions for improved visibility and condition monitoring for our customers, unlocking important data sets not possible before.”

The companies said combining Avery Dennison’s RFID expertise with Wiliot’s technology positions them to address complex customer challenges using multiple sensing technologies, particularly as demand grows for accurate data to support AI-driven automation and decision-making.

Tal Tamir, co-founder and CEO of Wiliot, described the investment as a catalyst for broader adoption of Physical AI.

“Avery Dennison is a global leader in digital identification solutions and the premier partner in the design, manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities for Wiliot at the scale required to realize accelerating demand,” Tamir said. “This investment from Avery Dennison and growing partnership across our teams is transformational for the adoption of Physical AI.”