Identiv welcomes Kim Macaulay as SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development

Identiv, Inc. today announced that veteran business leader Kim Macaulay has joined its executive team as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development. In this newly created role, Ms. Macaulay will lead the commercial organization to drive market share in Identiv’s core business while executing on its key growth initiatives, including expansion into high-value segments and leading the business development efforts to drive adoption of Bluetooth Low Energy technology. She will work with the team to craft strategic marketing initiatives that enhance Identiv’s market presence and drive revenue expansion, leveraging her extensive background to develop and foster lasting customer relationships.

Seasoned Commercial Leader with Strong RFID Industry Expertise

Ms. Macaulay is a seasoned commercial leader with nearly 40 years of experience in driving growth and innovation within Fortune 500 companies, including Avery Dennison and CCL Industries’ Checkpoint Systems division. During her 30-plus years with Avery Dennison, Ms. Macaulay held a series of progressively senior roles in sales and business development, including responsibility for over $650M of annual sales within its Retail Branding & Information Solutions Group.

Prior to joining Identiv, Ms. Macaulay founded Kim Macaulay Associates, a strategy consulting firm where she successfully crafted go-to-market strategies for large private companies in the RFID, packaging, and apparel industries. Her expertise encompasses strategic account planning, key account management, business development, mergers and acquisitions integration, and the creation of high-performing teams equipped with tailored go-to-market strategies.

“Kim Macaulay brings decades of experience developing and overseeing go-to-market strategies to Identiv, and as our SVP of Sales, Marketing, and Business Development, she will play an integral role in the implementation of our Perform-Accelerate-Transform growth strategy,” said Kirsten Newquist, CEO of Identiv. “Kim is the ideal person to lead our commercial organization during this transformational period, and we are thrilled to have her on board.”