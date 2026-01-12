Emergency24 Names Joe Parisi Director of Customer Experience

Emergency24 announced that Joe Parisi has joined the company as Director of Customer Experience, effective January 12.

In the newly created role, Parisi will focus on strengthening the dealer experience across monitoring operations, data entry, onboarding, technology and ongoing dealer support. The company said his leadership will support its commitment to service consistency, operational integrity and dealer-first partnerships.

Parisi brings 30 years of experience spanning product development, engineering, manufacturing, project management, telecom infrastructure and central station monitoring. His background includes managing large-scale monitoring operations supporting nationwide dealer networks, overseeing telecom and alarm communication platforms, leading data conversions and driving technology deployments across central station environments. His experience also includes leadership in technology and service operations, disaster recovery planning and multi-site execution.

In addition to his commercial experience, Parisi previously supported the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a government contractor. In that role, he led teams of technicians and programmers, oversaw critical data and communications functions, implemented operational redundancy strategies and provided training for federal law enforcement dispatch personnel.

“Joe is the perfect person to take on this new critical role. This is a key part of us doubling down on our award-winning customer service,” said Steve Mayer, CEO of Emergency24.

The company said Parisi’s appointment reflects its continued investment in people, processes and technology designed to help independent dealers deliver consistent service while maintaining full ownership of their customer relationships.