COPS Monitoring Partners With RelyOn to Expand AI-Powered Mobile Safety Offering

The collaboration integrates AI-driven mobile safety features such as real-time location awareness and one-touch emergency activation with 24/7 response from COPS’ Five Diamond-certified monitoring centers.

COPS Monitoring and RelyOn announced a strategic partnership aimed at bringing AI-enabled mobile personal safety solutions to U.S. security companies.

Under the agreement, COPS becomes the first wholesale monitoring center to offer RelyOn’s mobile safety platform nationwide. The collaboration is said to expand professional monitoring beyond fixed premises, allowing security providers to deliver protection that extends to customers wherever they go.

RelyOn’s AI-driven personal safety platform combines real-time location awareness, proactive threat detection and intelligent safety features with 24/7 professional monitoring delivered through COPS’ TMA Five Diamond-certified central stations.

Jim McMullen, president and COO of COPS Monitoring, said the partnership opens a new revenue opportunity for security companies.

“We believe most companies will be able to position this as a natural add-on to their existing security or fire monitoring accounts, while also offering it as a standalone, mobile-first safety solution," McMullen stated. "In either case, it generates incremental recurring monthly revenue without equipment, installations, or truck rolls. The family-based pricing model makes it easy to scale within a household and expand overall account value.”

RelyOn’s platform requires no hardware, installation or inventory, which the companies say allows providers to launch quickly with minimal operational complexity.

Lee Sharir-Dolev, CEO of RelyOn, commented that COPS’ wholesale, company-focused model aligns with RelyOn’s channel strategy. “Together, we are giving security companies immediate access to proven AI-powered safety technology that is already generating recurring revenue globally," he said. "This partnership removes friction and accelerates time to market.”

The companies outlined several strategic benefits for security providers, including family-based pricing structured to maximize recurring monthly revenue, no upfront equipment costs or inventory requirements, rapid go-to-market support through co-branded marketing and flexibility to position the offering as either an add-on service or a standalone mobile safety solution.

Platform capabilities include AI-powered threat detection and intelligent response, one-touch emergency activation, real-time location awareness and geofencing, family location sharing and direct integration with COPS Monitoring centers for professional response.

COPS and RelyOn are scheduled to host a joint webinar on March 4 at 12 p.m. Eastern to highlight how companies are generating what they describe as Everywhere Revenue, including examples of more than $54,000 in new annual recurring revenue without truck rolls. Registration is available through the companies’ webinar link.