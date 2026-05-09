Alert 360 Opens New Monitoring Center in Tulsa

Alert 360 has opened a new security alarm monitoring center at its headquarters in Tulsa, Okla., expanding the company’s nationwide monitoring operations and increasing capacity for its growing remote and live video monitoring services.

The new facility, located in the Cityplex Towers corporate offices, is one of the company’s two U.S.-based UL/FM/NISPOM-listed monitoring centers and can support up to 100 monitoring agents. According to the company, the center is designed to support customers nationwide while also providing additional space for Alert 360’s Video Shield remote and live video monitoring operations.

The center is equipped with Dell OptiPlex Micro Pro desktop systems powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 processors and includes sound-masking technology intended to reduce background noise for monitoring agents handling customer calls, according to an announcement.

From its Tulsa and Los Angeles monitoring operations, the company provides 24/7 monitoring services for residential and commercial security systems, including intrusion alarms, video surveillance, environmental sensors, medical alert devices and mobile surveillance units.

Alert 360 CEO Richard Ginsburg stated the company designed the new center to accommodate both technology upgrades and the continued expansion of its monitoring workforce.

“When constructing this new center, our focus was on the latest equipment and software,” Ginsburg said. He added that trained monitoring personnel remain “the essential and human response behind our monitoring.”

The company's Video Shield remote and live video monitoring platform now supports more than 7,000 cameras and processes more than 500,000 video alarms each month. The service includes features such as virtual guard tours, event-triggered live monitoring and after-hours dispatch support intended to reduce false alarms and improve response times.

Ginsburg said the increased use of video and AI-assisted monitoring technologies is driving changes in how security providers support customers, particularly in remote and outdoor environments.

The Tulsa monitoring operation carries The Monitoring Association’s Five Diamond designation, which recognizes monitoring centers for training and operational standards.