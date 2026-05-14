COPS Monitoring Appoints Meg Watt as Marketing and Communications Director

COPS Monitoring has named Meg A. Watt as Director of Marketing & Communications.

Watt joins the wholesale monitoring provider with experience spanning brand leadership, strategic communications, digital marketing and content development across the security, technology, association and agency sectors.

Most recently, Watt served as vice president of marketing for AlarMax Distributors, where she led the expansion of the company’s marketing and e-commerce initiatives. According to COPS Monitoring, her work included efforts to modernize the company’s brand presence, launch integrated digital strategies and expand customer engagement programs in support of the distributor’s national growth efforts.

COPS Monitoring said Watt’s experience working with dealers, integrators, manufacturers and channel partners gives her insight into the evolving needs of the professional security market and the importance of relationship-focused communication strategies.

In her new role, Watt will oversee marketing and communications initiatives for COPS Monitoring, including brand development, dealer engagement, internal and external communications, digital strategy and industry visibility efforts.

“Meg brings a tremendous combination of industry knowledge, marketing leadership, creativity, and communication expertise,” said David Smith, vice president of marketing and business development for COPS Monitoring, in the announcement. “She has a proven ability to build brands, connect with audiences, and create marketing strategies that support real business growth.”

Watt said she looks forward to helping strengthen the company’s brand presence and dealer relationships.

“COPS Monitoring has an incredible reputation in the industry, and I’m excited to help continue elevating the brand, supporting our dealers, and creating meaningful connections throughout the market,” she said in the announcement.