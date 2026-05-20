Netwatch Names Justin Nagy Chief Executive Officer

Justin Nagy takes over as CEO of Netwatch as the company continues expanding its AI-enabled proactive video monitoring and remote security operations worldwide.

Netwatch has appointed Justin Nagy as chief executive officer, the company announced.

Nagy brings more than 20 years of experience in the security industry and most recently served as CEO of The SEER Group, a multi-brand home services platform. Prior to that role, he held senior leadership positions at Allied Universal and Andrews International, where he oversaw operations, service delivery and customer growth initiatives.

In his new role, Nagy will oversee Netwatch’s global business operations and continue advancing the company’s AI-enabled proactive video monitoring and intelligent security offerings. The company said it currently protects more than 330,000 customer sites worldwide through a combination of remote monitoring, live intervention and security technologies.

“Netwatch has earned a reputation as a company that leads through innovation and understands the real-world challenges organizations face when it comes to safety, security and risk,” Nagy stated. “What drew me to this opportunity is the strength of the team, the culture of innovation, and the company’s clear vision for the future.”

Mark Prybutok, chairman of the board at Netwatch, said Nagy’s operational experience and industry background positioned him to lead the company through its next phase of growth.

“We are excited to welcome Justin to Netwatch during a pivotal period of growth and momentum for the company,” Prybutok said in the announcement.

Nagy succeeds Kurt Takahashi, who led the company through a period of operational expansion and growth.