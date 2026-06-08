Emergency24 Creates Director of Conversions Role, Appoints Melissa Hence

Melissa Hence brings 26 years of experience in account management, central station operations and complex account conversions within the alarm monitoring industry.

Emergency24 has appointed Melissa Hence as director of conversions, a newly created position the company said was established to support its continued growth and expanding dealer operations.

Hence brings 26 years of experience in the alarm monitoring industry, including work in account management, data accuracy and central station operations. According to Emergency24, her background includes leading account conversions while maintaining continuity, accuracy and service performance.

In her new role, Hence will oversee processes that support dealers and integrators as they transition accounts into Emergency24's monitoring environment. The company said her responsibilities will focus on helping ensure conversions are completed accurately and efficiently while maintaining continuity for dealers and their customers.

“Conversions are one of the most operationally sensitive parts of a monitoring relationship,” said Steve Mayer, CEO of Emergency24. “Melissa’s experience strengthens our ability to support dealers as they move accounts, scale their businesses, and maintain consistency across their monitoring operations. Creating this role reflects the continued growth we're seeing across our dealer network and the importance of supporting those transitions the right way.”

Emergency24 said Hence’s experience aligns with the company's efforts to help independent dealers and integrators manage account transitions with consistency and reliability.

In addition to her industry experience, Hence serves as a director and board member of the New Jersey Electronic Life Safety Association (NJELSA).

“I'm excited to join Emergency24 and work closely with dealers during an important stage of account growth and transition,” said Hence. “Conversions require coordination and accuracy, and I look forward to helping ensure those transitions are handled the right way.”