Emergency24, Worldview Monitoring Partner to Expand Remote Guarding Services

Emergency24 and Worldview Monitoring said the partnership will provide dealers and monitoring providers with a structured approach to integrating remote guarding services into existing customer operations.

Emergency24 and Worldview Monitoring have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at supporting growing demand for remote guarding services across the United States.

The partnership combines Emergency24's monitoring infrastructure and dealer network with Worldview Monitoring's experience in remote guarding delivery. The companies said the collaboration is intended to help monitoring centers, dealers and security providers introduce and expand remote guarding services while supporting long-term growth, recurring revenue opportunities and operational consistency.

The announcement comes as demand for proactive video-based security services continues to increase. The companies said commercial customers are seeking stronger deterrence, faster response and greater visibility into after-hours activity, while organizations are evaluating how to scale remote guarding services as deployments and customer expectations grow.

Under the partnership, Emergency24 and Worldview Monitoring will focus on a service model centered on operational consistency, structured escalation and helping dealers introduce remote guarding services in a manner aligned with existing commercial customer relationships.

“Remote guarding has moved well beyond being a niche offering,” said Tim Pearman, CEO of Worldview Monitoring. “More dealers and monitoring organizations are actively evaluating how to support it, but maintaining consistency becomes increasingly important as deployments scale.”

Pearman said the partnership validates the remote guarding model within the U.S. market and is focused on delivering services consistently while helping partners introduce remote guarding in a way that aligns with their existing operations.

Emergency24 views the partnership as part of a broader shift within the security industry as video monitoring evolves into a more proactive service category.

“Commercial customers are asking dealers more questions about remote guarding because they want greater visibility and faster intervention when activity occurs after hours,” said Steve Mayer, CEO of Emergency24. “For many dealers, the opportunity now is figuring out how to introduce those services in a way that supports long-term growth while remaining manageable operationally as accounts expand.”

Mayer said Worldview Monitoring's experience in remote guarding delivery made the partnership a strong fit and will provide Emergency24 dealers with access to what he described as a proven operational model while maintaining service consistency and reliability.

The partnership will support monitoring centers, dealers and security providers seeking to introduce remote guarding through a structure designed to integrate with existing monitoring environments, dealer workflows and customer relationships.