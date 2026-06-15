United Central Control Names Chancy Pray Director of Sales

United Central Control (UCC) has appointed Chancy Pray as director of sales, effective June 1.

Pray brings more than 35 years of security industry experience to the position, including previous experience with UCC, where he served as a sales representative more than 15 years ago.

Pray has held leadership roles with contract monitoring providers, video-specialized equipment manufacturers and security industry finance organizations since his earlier tenure with UCC.

In his new role, Pray will oversee UCC’s account executive team. His responsibilities will include cultivating new business opportunities, strengthening customer relationships and supporting the company's long-term growth initiatives.

“We are incredibly fortunate to welcome Chancy back to the UCC team,” stated Teresa Gonzalez, president of UCC. “His extensive knowledge and deep industry roots are invaluable assets. Chancy’s leadership arrives at the perfect time as we continue to build on our strong momentum, enhance our dealer partnerships and expand our nationwide footprint.”

Pray said he is looking forward to returning to the company and leading its sales organization.

“Returning to UCC feels like coming home, and I am thrilled to lead this talented sales team,” Pray said. “This organization has always maintained a stellar reputation built on a foundation of service excellence. I look forward to leveraging my experience to support our partners, drive growth and contribute to UCC's continued success.”