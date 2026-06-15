Acadian Total Security Names Regan Breaux 2025 Employee of the Year

Acadian Total Security has named Regan Breaux its 2025 Employee of the Year, recognizing her contributions to customer service, teamwork and operational support.

Breaux joined the company in 2024 and serves as a Sales Support Coordinator. According to the company, she was selected for her commitment to service excellence, ability to manage challenging customer issues and dedication to meeting client needs with honesty and care.

The company also cited Breaux's proactive communication across departments, willingness to assist colleagues and leadership within the service department as key factors in the recognition.

"Her daily positive attitude, willingness to lend a hand, and skill set make her an exceptional member of the Acadian Total Security team," said Brandon Niles, vice president of Acadian Total Security.

Acadian Total Security provides security and life-safety solutions nationwide and processes more than three million alarms annually. The company operates offices in Lafayette, Baton Rouge and Houma, Louisiana, as well as Bridge City, Texas.