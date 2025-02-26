Security Central names Caroline H. Brown as CEO

Security Central, based in Statesville, N.C., has appointed Caroline H. Brown as chief executive officer. Brown, who has served as president of Security Central since 2018, will now lead the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

Brown represents the third generation of leadership at Security Central, which was established in 1963 by her grandparents, Ralph and Christine Brown.

Security Central has expanded to become one of the largest central stations nationwide, offering monitoring and dispatch services to over 1,500 security companies, covering approximately 375,000 accounts.

“It has been my privilege to work alongside Caroline for years, and I can say with absolute certainty — not just as her father, but as a colleague — that she has made Security Central stronger, more innovative, and better every single day," stated R. Courtney Brown, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Her leadership, strategic vision, and dedication to excellence have propelled this company forward, ensuring its long-term success.”



As CEO, Brown will continue to drive the company’s strategic vision, ensuring Security Central remains at the forefront of security solutions. Under her leadership, the company is poised for sustained growth, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.