Actuate, Patriot Systems Partner to Bring AI-Powered Intruder Analytics to Monitoring Centers

Remote video monitoring company Actuate recently announced a strategic partnership with Patriot Systems to boost the efficiency of its monitoring centers.

Central stations using Patriot’s monitoring software can now add Actuate’s “Intruder” analytics to any event-generating camera. Technologies that fall under the Intruder umbrella include false positive alarm reduction, camera health monitoring, and several detection solutions, including gun, crowd, fire, and loitering.

The lack of new systems for operators to learn is a key benefit, says Paul Hughes, Patriot Systems’ Global Partnerships Director: “This integration gives our customers a plug-and-play path to cloud-based AI that makes their teams more productive from day one.”

Other operational efficiency benefits include noise reduction via elimination of non-actionable alerts, AI filtering, and simple and scalable deployment.

The AI filtering service in particular enables central stations to offer new service levels to clients with improved detection rates and faster response service level agreements (SLAs).

"Partnering with Patriot Systems reinforces our mission to deliver solutions that strengthen security operations while keeping things simple for operators," said Ken Francis, Actuate CEO. “By ensuring that true threats are quickly validated and eliminating alarm noise, we’re helping monitoring centers that rely on Patriot Systems to improve response times, reduce costs, and prevent operator burnout.”