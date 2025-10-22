Winsted Taps Anthony Mancuso as new Senior Strategic Market Manager

Winsted recently announced the appointment of Anthony Mancuso as its new Senior Strategic Market Manager. Mancuso’s primary focus in this role will be to drive the company’s process control, manufacturing, and utilities markets.

Mancuso brings over 25 years of control room and mission-critical operations experience to the role, which will see him develop and expand strategic partnerships in the aforementioned sectors while furthering Winsted’s customer-centric approach.

“Having been fortunate to work in this industry for many years, I’ve witnessed incredible evolution in both products and technologies,” Mancuso said. “What’s remained constant—and what I believe in deeply—is that success comes when business and processes are centered around the customer. Period.”

“That’s what ultimately attracted me to the Winsted team: a customer-first culture, a passion for reliability and support, and a shared belief that these spaces need more than just great products—they need great partnerships. With our investments in market-focused solutions and a team energized for growth, I’m excited to help Winsted continue its leadership in the industry,” he added.

His expertise in building teams and strengthening alliances complements his insight into the highly demanding world of 24/7 operations, a skill set that uniquely positions him for success in his new position.

“Control rooms operate 24/7—they must work with the people, not against them. You must be able to ‘read the room’ to understand what’s working and what isn’t and then create a solution,” Mancuso concluded. “That’s where Winsted is different. It’s not just about selling products; it’s about solving problems and taking Winsted’s already stellar reputation for quality and customer satisfaction to new levels.”



More information is available at https://www.winsted.com/about-us/news-and-press/2025/anthony-mancuso-joins-winsted/.