CSA Monitoring Launches Direct-to-911 Connection for Alarm Dispatches

CSA Monitoring, based in Lansing, Mich., has introduced a new product that enables alarm dispatching companies to send emergency notifications directly to Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs), moving away from the industry’s long-standing reliance on phone calls to relay incidents to 911 dispatchers.

According to an announcement, the direct connection is designed to reduce response times and improve the accuracy of data delivered to public safety agencies.

The new capability streamlines how alarms are communicated, eliminating the need for operators to verbally convey emergency details, the announcement states. CSA Monitoring noted that the improvement supports faster and more precise information transfer to 911 centers, which is critical in fire situations where conditions can rapidly worsen.

CSA Monitoring is one of Michigan’s largest wholesale alarm monitoring central stations and supports a wide range of small alarm dealers statewide. Its customers install fire, intrusion and fire/life safety systems, including personal emergency response systems (PERS) that assist older adults who may require quick access to first responders.

Marc Cuddie, owner of CSA, said the technology can cut more than two minutes from the dispatch process in some cases, a reduction the company described as significant for protecting life and property.

The direct-to-ECC interface was enabled through Dice Corp.’s PSAP Connect service. The Michigan-based technology company, which provides alarm automation software, implemented a connection covering more than 86% of the state’s population and linking a substantial portion of ECCs, according to the announcement.

Dice Corp. CEO Clifford Dice said Michigan was selected early in the rollout because both companies are based in the state and CSA has a reputation for being forward-thinking in the wholesale monitoring sector.

Dice Corp. plans to bring additional alarm companies live as it expands the platform to more states.