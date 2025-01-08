San Francisco DEM selects NICE Inform Elite for capturing and analyzing 911 communications

NICE today announced that the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has chosen NICE Inform Elite, one of the solutions in NICE’s Evidencentral platform, to bolster services to residents, first responders, and partner agencies. The city’s dispatch center is one of the top 25 busiest in the U.S., handling over one million emergency calls annually. San Francisco DEM, a NICE customer since 2006, will be upgrading to NICE’s advanced capabilities.

NICE Inform Elite will give the San Francisco DEM a single, consolidated solution for capturing and analyzing 911 communications and incident data, along with automated tools for performing quality assurance (QA) reviews and fulfilling evidence and FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests from DAs and private residents. NICE Inform Elite combines automated solutions with holistic capture and analysis of incident information—encompassing 911 calls, 911 texts, radio communications, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) data, screen recordings, and more—to help emergency communication centers continuously improve performance and unlock the truth from incident information.

Michelle Geddes, Chief Information Officer, San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, said, “For DEM to provide the best possible emergency services to San Francisco, we need to excel in how quickly and effectively we respond. NICE is going to enable us to support first responders during an emergency response swiftly and accurately. NICE also helps DEM partner agencies in the criminal justice process who rely on us for incident reproductions and evidence.”

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, “NICE is excited to build on our nearly two-decade-long relationship with the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management with these latest upgrades and enhancements. We’re committed to supporting the San Francisco DEM in its mission to provide the highest levels of emergency services to all San Franciscans. When 911 calls come in, lives quite literally are on the line. Our solutions unlock the truth from interactions, so 911 centers can get call handling right every time.”

Operated by the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, San Francisco’s newly renovated 911 dispatch center is a crucial link between the public and first responders, handling emergency calls related to police, fire, and EMS. The center is dedicated to meeting response time goals and is continuously seeking innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its highly skilled telecommunicators.

NICE Inform Elite, with its ability to automate the 911 Quality Assurance review process, promotes continuous quality improvement. Its seamless integration with Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) enables the center to target specific types of high-acuity calls, for example, cardiac or domestic violence calls, for automatic QA review. The system can also be configured to automatically pull calls that took excessively long to enter or dispatch. This allows managers to review and analyze calls promptly and provide constructive feedback. By automating the QA process, NICE Inform Elite also frees up managers' time, allowing them to focus on supporting, coaching, and training staff.

Additionally, NICE Inform Elite will benefit the staff of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management's Custodian of Records, who manage over 15,000 evidence and FOIA requests from attorneys and citizens annually. With its integration with CAD, NICE Inform Elite will automate this process, saving significant time. Records custodians will be able to enter a CAD incident ID number to promptly retrieve and compile all 911 calls, radio traffic, and multimedia data related to an incident.

